Lickety split to the annual Banana Split Festival this weekend in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — A flippin’ bouncy new kids’ attraction will make its Banana Split Festival debut this weekend along with the annual combination of great entertainment, food and a messy but delicious dessert treat the city claims as its own.

Th festival presented by the Wilmington Noon Rotary Club and AM Rotary Club features good old-fashioned fun with games and rides for everyone, crafts and collectibles, live music, a classic car cruise-in and car show, a run/walk, a baseball tournament, unique food booths, a banana split eating contest and, of course, the “make your own” banana split booth.

The new attraction for kids this year are the Euro bungee trampolines, according to Festival Committee Chair Mitch Lippert.

The event is held at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park.

Proceeds from the Banana Split Festival go toward a range of nonprofits.

Local groups and organizations annually step in to handle aspects like parking and the running of children’s activities, thereby raising funds for their causes, and the Rotary clubs use the funds to benefit local residents as well as for Rotary International projects, Lippert said.

Lickety Split walk/run

The annual Heather’s Hope Lickety Split 5K Walk/Run will take place Saturday morning to raise funds for diabetes care in Clinton County and beyond.

The nonprofit was founded in 2010 by the friends and family of Heather James, a 2003 Wilmington High School grad who died in 2008 at age 23 from complications of type 1 diabetes.

To register for the walk/run, please visit http://bit.ly/2IXZLES .

Schedule of events

Friday, June 8

4 p.m.: Festival opens for the afternoon and evening including a car show, craft vendors, rides, games, and food and commercial vendors

5:30-5:45 p.m.: Opening ceremony

5:45-7:45 p.m.: Blue Steel featuring classic rock and country rock of the ’70s and ’80s and beyond

8-10 p.m.: Hadden Sayers Band — the Wilmington favorite returns to the event with his blue-eyed soul, rock and guitar.

Saturday, June 9

8-9 a.m.: 5K walk/run registration

9 a.m.: Heather’s Hope Lickety Split 5K

10 a.m.: Festival opens for Saturday

noon-1:30 p.m.: Flash Back with classic rock and dance music

1:30-3 p.m.: Jay Bridge Corner featuring folk, pop, country, acoustic, blues and Americana

3 p.m.: Banana Split eating contest at 3rd Pavilion

3-4 p.m. Lost and Found “acoustic thrash” to “heavy mental” duo

4-5:30 p.m.: The Hitchhikers Band with traditional Celtic music

5:30-6 p.m.: Car show awards

5:50-7:45 p.m.: Sawgrass bluegrass music trio

8-10 p.m.: PASSION features a high-energy wide variety of music and fun from classic rock and pop to country, dance, Latin, R&B, funk, disco, golden oldies and even more …

For more information on the festival, please visit www.bananasplitfestival.com .

The annual banana split-eating competitions among both adults and kids is a messy but tasty annual highlight, as these competitors from last year’s event demonstrate. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_DSC_0042-Copy-1.jpg The annual banana split-eating competitions among both adults and kids is a messy but tasty annual highlight, as these competitors from last year’s event demonstrate. News Journal file photo

Features array of entertainers, new Euro bungee trampolines