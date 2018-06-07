Vendors, parade participants: Register now for Blan’s 4th of July celebration

BLANCHESTER —The annual Red White & Blanchester Blue event is coming soon and now’s the time for parade participants to sign up and for vendors to get registered.

This year’s event is Tuesday, July 3 from 6-9 p.m. and Wednesday, July 4 from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. in downtown Blanchester when SR 28 will be filled with vendors, food, rides and more.

To be in the parade, the fee is $10 per vehicle or float. Line-up starts at 9 a.m. at the high school and the parade will leave the school at 11 a.m. and proceed downtown. Trophies will be awarded.

There is always a large variety of booths, and vendors and crafters are still needed; if you’re interested in having a booth, visit the Blanchester Area Chamber of Commerce website www.blanchesterchamber.com.

