Lions welcome Wilmington College president

WILMINGTON — At the last club meeting on June 4 the Lions were given an overview of the Wilmington College from the College president’s perspective.

He spoke about how higher education has become more focused on providing an education that would better prepare students to enter the job market with a more realistic opportunity for finding a career that their education would be applicable to.

Wilmington College was founded in 1870 and in a couple of years will be observing its 150th anniversary. Originally the college started with approximately 15 acres of land and has since grown.

One of the latest expansions included the purchase of the former YMCA facility. The college presently has approximately 1,100 students with 15-20 from foreign countries.

President Jim placed a large importance on the fact that Wilmington College, although being categorized as a private facility, it is open to everyone. The college also puts a lot of effort into making the cost of attending their college as low as possible.

Through the Clinton County Succeeds Program, county residents are provided financial aid to encourage them to use their education for the benefit of the local community by remaining in Clinton County after graduation.

There are approximately 40 percent of the college students Pell grant eligible. Another interesting fact about Wilmington College is that there are no athletic scholarships given, which means the athletes, even those from far-away countries, are playing for the sport. The college is NCAA Division III level.

Another fact President Jim stated was the financial impact the college has on our community, estimated to be around $47 million a year.

There is no doubt that the Wilmington College is a great asset to our community.

Wilmington Lions Club President Lion John Beireis presents Wilmington College President Jim Reynolds with a Lions statuette to remember his visit to the club.