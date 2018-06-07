Mayor talks state of the city at Rotary

WILMINGTON — John Stanforth, Mayor of the City of Wilmington, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon at Damon’s Restaurant about the state of the city.

Stanforth said the state of the city is good and that much is happening in the way of infrastructure and services in the city:

Approximately $2 million of paving will begin in June and curb work is already in progress.

The water treatment plant has or will receive several updates and improvements. Recently, an ultrasonic algae remediation system was installed. Stanforth stated the landfill will remain open until it is at capacity.

On average, the fire and EMS receive 10.75 calls per shift.

A full-time police officer will be added to the city police force in 2018.

Mayor Stanforth also thanked City Administrator Marian Miller and Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker for their work in administering services to Wilmington citizens.

From left are Bob Schaad, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club, and John Stanforth, Mayor of the City of Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_rotary-stanforth.jpg From left are Bob Schaad, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club, and John Stanforth, Mayor of the City of Wilmington. Courtesy photo