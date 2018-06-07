Muni court judge hands down sentences

•WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 29 and June 1:

• Christina Hect, 41, of Plain City, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, attempt to commit an offense, sentenced to 185 days in jail (60 days suspended), fined $60 (suspended), fined $250, assessed $375 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hect has completed a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. Hect must complete two years of non-reporting probation, commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. A firearm was forfeited to OSP for destruction.

• Brian McCalla, 35, of Washington Court House, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 24, 2018 to Feb. 23, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. McCalla must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective May 29, 2018. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Robert Woodyard, 37, of Hillsboro, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from May 31, 2018 to May 30, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Woodyard must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective June 14, 2018. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Timothy Seitz, 28, of Greenfield, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, O.V.I., sentenced to 150 days in jail (142 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 5, 2017 to Nov. 4, 2018, fined $1,075, assessed $375 court costs. Seitz must have no contact with the victims and pay $3.27 in restitution to one of the victims and $16.66 to the other, and must take part in supervised probation. Operator’s license ordered destroyed. Seitz may apply for driving privileges after all other suspensions are valid. The “unauthorized use” charge was amended from a theft charge. A no tail lights violation was suspended.

• Chad Tyo, 43, of Wilmington, trespassing, public indecency, menacing, sentenced to 90 days in jail (68 days suspended), assessed $375 court costs. Tyo must take part in supervised probation, write letters of apology to the victims and have no contact with them.

• Joey Vitale, 30, of Midland, drug instrument possession, resisting arrest, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $300, assessed $250 court costs.

• Jeremy Kaltenbach, 34, of Chillicothe, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Kaltenbach has already completed the three-day non-residential driver intervention program and must complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Taja Smith, 39, of Waverly, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Smith must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A seat belt violation and a no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• David Winterbotham, 35, of Washington Court House, taking game without permission, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Winterbotham must commit no further offenses for one year, complete non-reporting probation, and shall not hunt wild game in Ohio for one year from May 31, 2018.

• Bruce Rheinscheld, 36, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Rheinscheld must reside outside of Clinton County for two years, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, commit no further offenses for two years, and complete two years of non-reporting probation. A theft charge was dismissed.

• Sarah Hale, 24, of Blanchester, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Hale shall not commit any further offenses for two years.

• John Harris II, 42, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, sentenced to 17 days in jail (ten days suspended), fined $300, assessed $250 court costs. The charge was amended from a telecommunication harassment charge. Harris must have no contact with the victim and commit no further offenses for two years. A 72 in a 55 mph speed zone charge was dismissed.

• Jack Fulton, 19, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $100. Sentencing stayed to allow Fulton to complete diversion. Fulton must write a letter of apology to the victim.

• Joseph Hill, 18, of Wilmington, underage consumption, sentenced to 10 days in jail (eight suspended), fined $1,50, assessed $125 court costs. Hill must complete 24 hours of community service, commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Cindy Hayslip, 31, of Wilmington, two counts of theft, sentenced to five days in jail (suspended), fined $300, assessed $250 court costs. Hayslip must complete 64 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victims, have no contact with them, and pay $174.63 in restitution to one of them.

• Richard Hayslip, 34, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to two days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Hayslip must complete 32 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and pay $51.49 in restitution.

• Amanda Houseman, 32, of Clarksville, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to two days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a receiving stolen property charge. Houseman must complete eight hours of community service, have no contact with the victim, commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Nathan Willoughby, 23, theft, sentenced to one day in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Joshua Burt, 33, of Franklin, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a criminal damages charge.

• Daniel Adams, 19, of Centerville, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. Both cases were waived by the defendant.

• David Ackman, 19, of Trenton, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Brayden Olderham, 18, of Hillsboro, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. An ‘open container’ charge was dismissed.

• James Funk, 23, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. A traffic control device violation was dismissed.

• Amber Thompson, 30, of Columbus, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs.

• Drequan Singleton-Utley, 20, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Chris Marsden, 56, of Wilmington, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $65, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Bryan Carter, 31, of Williamsburg, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Bradley Wallace, 23, of Hillsboro, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

