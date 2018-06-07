Theatre gives celebration, renovation updates

WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre is getting ready for one heck of a birthday week.

Executive Director Maretta Alden and Board of Trustees Member Jennifer Hollon told Wilmington City Council Thursday night what they have in store for the Murphy’s 100th Birthday Celebration, July 20-28.

“A lot is going on at the theatre right now and it is something that none of you have ever seen before; none of us have seen before. It’s rather spectacular to be a part of this,” said Hollon.

The two Murphy representatives passed around to council and attendees a pamphlet with a schedule of what locals can expect during the week. Hollon told council they tried to choose activities and events for everyone to enjoy.

“Some things for teenagers, some things for children, some things for older people. So, we hope that there’s a lot of interest in that week,” she said.

The week will consist of screenings of the 1969 movie “Easy Rider” on Bike Night, the showing of a silent comedy “Good Night, Nurse!” which premiered when the theatre first opened, a day of ‘80s music, and a big birthday celebration on July 24.

They also passed around a board with photos of the seatless Murphy Theatre. According to Hollon, something like this had not been done since the venue’s opening.

“It is unbelievable to walk into that auditorium and there is not a chair,” said Hollon. “They are making tremendous progress. This is an enormous task.”

The chairs, new carpeting, and new balcony seats should be fully installed by the celebrations in July.

