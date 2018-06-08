Banana Split Festival set to start!

The annual Banana Split Festival gets underway Friday when the gates open at 4 p.m. Opening ceremony is at 5:30 p.m. At 5:45 p.m. Blue Steel takes the stage followed by the Hadden Sayers Band at 8 p.m. Shown, the Wilmington Assembly of God sets up its booth; the Banana Split Booth is shined up and ready to serve you.

