BMS students in nationals

BLANCHESTER — Congratulations to the three students from Blanchester Middle School who participated in the National History Bee in Atlanta on June 1-2.

This is a premier competition for history/geography students, and they competed with students from all over the nation.

Each preliminary round had 25 questions per buzzer round (four rounds total) and a written test round; final rankings were based on the total score.

Eighth-grader Teresa Zhang advanced to the play-off round in the History Bee and received a medal.

Additionally, sixth-grader Alex Walters and eighth-grader Regan Grogg participated in the U.S. Geography Olympiad written test.

Special thanks to the Blanchester Lions Club and the Blanchester American Legion Auxiliary Marion Unit 179 for sponsoring these young students by paying for their registration fees.