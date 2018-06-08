Uniform exhibit at CC History Center

“Informed by Uniforms,” a new exhibit at the Clinton County History Center, will open Wednesday, June 13 and run through Dec. 15.

Uniforms indicate profession, rank, and membership. They may be honorific, as a judge’s robe, or stigmatic, as an inmate’s jumpsuit.

“Informed by Uniforms” showcases present as well as vintage uniforms representing, sports, law enforcement, clergy, medical and service personnel. Included in this exhibit will be the local history of the professions represented.

The History Center is open for tours Wednesday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Group tours may be scheduled by calling 937-382-4684 or visiting info@clintoncountyhistory.org.

Learn the history of uniforms and how they relate to local history at the exhibit. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_uniform.jpeg Learn the history of uniforms and how they relate to local history at the exhibit. Courtesy photo