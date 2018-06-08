KAMP Dovetail annual auction, carnival set

KAMP Dovetail — a volunteer-run summer camp sponsored by SATH (Supplementary Assistance to The Handicapped) — will host its 11th Annual Auction & Carnival at Rocky Fork State Park campground at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20. The auction and carnival is open to the public and all are invited to attend.

Community members are encouraged to make a donation of a craft, homemade item, or any other auction items to be sold at the auction to help raise additional funds for KAMP Dovetail. Also, campers will be donating items to be auctioned off. Sports fans will be delighted with the sports memorabilia items available for sale.

Anyone with items to donate may drop them off at KAMP Dovetail anytime on June 18, 19 or 20 before 5 p.m. All proceeds will be used to help with this year’s KAMP Dovetail “Buggin’ Out.”

For more information, please leave a message for Linda Allen, KAMP Dovetail Director, at 937- 366-6657.

So bring your lawn chair and come out and enjoy an evening at KAMP Dovetail.