Masonic Lodge continues a tradition

Nearly 20 years ago a group of motorcyclists began a tradition of helping children at the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

The ABC Motorcycle Club’s idea was to help kids who were having a tough time. They had shelter, but special days like birthdays and Christmas were difficult for them, and things as essential as school supplies and even clothes were a problem.

It is hard for children to understand their new situation and why they don’t have the things they need. So, this group of bikers donated money to the shelter with the specific request that it be used to help the children and their special needs.

Through the years the club has continued to donate money to the shelter that has been used for small birthday celebrations, school clothes and supplies and other children’s needs. As time passed, the club membership declined and the remaining members struggled to continue their project.

Through some ABC members who were also Masons, the Masons of Dalton Lodge 578 were made aware of the project to help kids at the shelter and joined the ABCs in their efforts.

At each monthly meeting the Masons put out a donation basket at their fellowship meal and once each year all money raised by Dalton Lodge and the ABC Motorcycle Club is donated for the needs of the kids at the shelter.

Freemasonry is the oldest, largest and most widely recognized fraternal organization in the world. Charity is an important tenet of the Masonic fraternity.

The 90,000 Freemasons in Ohio provide approximately $15 million in charitable giving annually.

For more information on Freemasonry or how to help with the project for the kids at the Clinton County Homeless Shelter, please contact Doug Cooper, secretary, Dalton Masonic Lodge 578 at the phone number 937-725-8083.

From left are Masons Dave Ross, Paul Jellison, Doug Cooper, Jerry Runk Jr., Gary Cooper, Clinton County Homeless Shelter Director Denise Stryker and Dan Kennelly. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_masons_p.jpg From left are Masons Dave Ross, Paul Jellison, Doug Cooper, Jerry Runk Jr., Gary Cooper, Clinton County Homeless Shelter Director Denise Stryker and Dan Kennelly. Courtesy photo