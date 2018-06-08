Flavours Catering available throughout Clinton County

WILMINGTON — Flavours by Sodexo at Wilmington College wants to get the word out that it is a full-service catering business that will cater events from the very simple to the elegant, said Flavours General Manager Diane Rader.

For example, they will cater picnics and family reunions, deliver breakfast, serve lunches, as well as cater company events, buffet dinners, and wedding receptions.

And just because they’re located on the Wilmington College campus, they are available throughout the year, seven days a week. And while they will cater at Pyle Center on campus, they also will go by van throughout Clinton County, Rader said.

Among the dishes at an open house Friday were mini corncakes with bacon apple compote, Caesar salad parmesan cups, roasted vegetable crudité, smoked gouda and spinach gratin, braised BBQ brisket, chicken roulades with asparagus and brie, skewered crab croquet, antipasto salad and long noodle salad.

The breakfast and dessert tables Friday included quiche loraine, scones, sour cream blueberry coffee cake, pork tenderloin medallion served on a biscuit with bacon jam, orange and rosemary créme brule, mousse shooters, cheesecake ice cream, and mini berry tartlets.

The beverages were sangria punch and cucumber mint infused water.

To learn more, please visit wilmingtondining.catertrax.com/ . You also can call 937-481-2218 or email Diane.Rader@sodexo.com . Or, you may visit in person at Pyle Center on the Wilmington College campus located at 1870 Quaker Way in Wilmington. Office hours are Mondays through Fridays 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The culinary team can create a variety of healthy and delicious menus to fit a wide range of budgets and tastes, including choices featuring organic sustainable selections, a news release stated. They can offer menus tailored to dietary concerns including gluten free, dairy free, vegan and vegetarian.

“We take great pride in using the best possible local and seasonal ingredients, regional favorites and specialty items that will make your event a complete success,” stated the release.

Enjoying themselves Friday at an open house in Wilmington hosted by Flavours Catering by Sodexo are, from left, Shannon Jacobyansky, Julie Butcher with SFM Insurance and Melissa Reeder with Honnerlaw Real Estate Services. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_threesome.jpg Enjoying themselves Friday at an open house in Wilmington hosted by Flavours Catering by Sodexo are, from left, Shannon Jacobyansky, Julie Butcher with SFM Insurance and Melissa Reeder with Honnerlaw Real Estate Services. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Bill Marine and Susan Kocher were delighted to win a cheesecake at the Flavours Catering open house event. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_b_marine.jpg Bill Marine and Susan Kocher were delighted to win a cheesecake at the Flavours Catering open house event. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal