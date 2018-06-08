Blanchester woman dies in single-vehicle crash

MARION TWP. – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which occurred at approximately 8:15 a.m. Friday on Irvin Road northwest of State Route 133 in Marion Township, Clinton County.

According to the OSHP, a blue 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier was driving southeast and operated by Virginia M. Harner-Wallace, 38, of Blanchester. The car was also occupied by Megan M. Harner, 33, of Cuba, Ohio. The Cavalier drove off the left side of the roadway where it struck a culvert and utility pole before overturning.

Both were ejected from the vehicle. Virginia Harner-Wallace was pronounced deceased at the scene, the OSHP stated. Megan Harner was transported by helicopter from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that neither Ms. Wallace nor Ms. Harner were wearing safety belts when the crash occurred, according to the OSHP.

Assisting at the scene were the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Coroner’s Office, Blanchester Fire and Emergency Medical Services, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The OSHP press release stated that the Patrol “would like to remind all motorists that seat belts save lives. It’s simple — safety belts save lives and reduce injury in crashes. It is the easiest thing you can do to protect yourself, your family, and your friends.”

