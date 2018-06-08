Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Dairy Queen, 1093 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, May 30. Managers in facility have hair pulled up but not hats or hair restraints. Observed one of these managers make food. In the prep cooler in ice cream area, whipped cream 55°F, beverage mix strawberry 48°F, vanilla yogurt base 49°F and 45°F. Employees said that they would discard product. Vanilla ice cram machine (both nozzles vanilla), the vanilla ice cream base in bottom of unit was 50°F and thermometer read 60°F. Lots of condensate on walls and ceiling of the walk-in freezer. Mildew on the door seal area of walk-in freezer. Ice on the doorway of walk-in freezer and on the bottom of the door of the walk-in freezer. Water pooling on black plastic tub in walk-in cooler, dripping from condenser unit. Latch of walk-in cooler is broken so door must be pushed on to ensure it closes. Condensate dripping on floor of Masterbuilt 2-door freezer. Piece of cardboard stuffed behind metal vent on top of Masterbuilt freezer. Hood unit vents not installed in unit, they were cleaned sitting on counter while hood was being used without vents. Prep cooler in kitchen was not working and had water pooling in bottom of the unit. Prep cooler in ice cream area that holds Orange Julius and whipped cream not keeping product cold and had water standing in bottom of unit. Prep cooler in ice cream area under oven not working at all (no product in it). Ice cream machine, bottom of unit, thermometer read 60°F and was not keeping product cold. Stand mixer and turntable in the cake-decorating area were dirty with icing. Inside of both microwaves in the kitchen area were dirty. Wall behind the decorating table was dirty. There were employee clothes stored on top of the soda boxes in the dry storage area. Wall behind the 3-compartment sink was dirty. Floor under the hand sink by the side door was dirty. In the storage shed behind the building there were several items stored on the floor. Floor beside the deep fryer was extremely dirty with grease and french fries. There was a mop stored in the mop sink.

Critical: In the prep cooler in kitchen, Swiss cheese 59°F, sliced turkey 68°F, diced tomatoes 70°F. Manager and employee discarded all items into trash. Hot dogs 56°F, shredded cheese 65°F, mayo 65°F, sliced pepper cheese 67°F, sliced tomatoes 62°F. Was instructed not to use unit until it was fixed and verified by Health District employee. (Unit had water in bottom of unit.) Pitchers used to make smoothies has cracked plastic on outside and could feel cracks on inside of surface. Small plastic square units used for food storage were cracked.

Because of all the temperature violations and the prep coolers/cold holding units not working, a re-inspection of the facility will be conducted on June 5. If any of the cooler units are fixed prior to this inspection, then you must call the Clinton County Health District to schedule an inspection of the units by one of the sanitarians prior to using.

Follow-up: June 5.

• Pizza Hut, 486 Main St., Wilmington, May 30. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

• Papa John’s, 1561 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, May 30. Follow-up. One previous violation corrected. Thank you. There is a certificate on-site for “Erin” and was told she is over 4 stores; Class 2 food safety certification is required for 1 person at each facility. Manger currently working on Class 2 certification. Flooring by pizza oven is being worked on right now, Appears that cracks have been filled with grout. Please ensure all floors are smooth and easily cleanable.

