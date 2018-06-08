Storms cancel Friday night’s Banana Split Festival in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The annual Banana Split Festival at Denver Williams Park in Wilmington closed before much of it got started Friday night due to the steady storms and rain.

The festival continues Saturday, June 9:

8-9 a.m.: Heather’s Hope Lickety Split 5K walk/run registration

9 a.m.: Heather’s Hope Lickety Split 5K

10 a.m.: Festival opens for Saturday

noon-1:30 p.m.: Flash Back with classic rock and dance music

1:30-3 p.m.: Jay Bridge Corner featuring folk, pop, country, acoustic, blues and Americana

3 p.m.: Banana Split eating contest at 3rd Pavilion

3-4 p.m. Lost and Found “acoustic thrash” to “heavy mental” duo

4-5:30 p.m.: The Hitchhikers Band with traditional Celtic music

5:30-6 p.m.: Car show awards

5:50-7:45 p.m.: Sawgrass bluegrass music trio

8-10 p.m.: PASSION features a high-energy wide variety of music and fun from classic rock and pop to country, dance, Latin, R&B, funk, disco, golden oldies and even more …

For more information on the festival, please visit www.bananasplitfestival.com .