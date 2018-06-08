Storms soften Banana Split Fest

WILMINGTON — The annual Banana Split Festival at Denver Williams Park closed before much of it got started Friday night due to the steady storms and rain.

Only a few intrepid attendees, who persevered through the rumbles of thunder and hard rain, got to enjoy banana splits made by a few intrepid Wilmington Rotarians before everything was shut down around 7 p.m.

The festival continues Saturday, June 9:

8-9 a.m.: Heather’s Hope Lickety Split 5K walk/run registration

9 a.m.: Heather’s Hope Lickety Split 5K

10 a.m.: Festival opens for Saturday

noon-1:30 p.m.: Flash Back with classic rock and dance music

1:30-3 p.m.: Jay Bridge Corner featuring folk, pop, country, acoustic, blues and Americana

3 p.m.: Banana Split eating contest at 3rd Pavilion

3-4 p.m. Lost and Found “acoustic thrash” to “heavy mental” duo

4-5:30 p.m.: The Hitchhikers Band with traditional Celtic music

5:30-6 p.m.: Car show awards

5:50-7:45 p.m.: Sawgrass bluegrass music trio

8-10 p.m.: PASSION features a high-energy wide variety of music and fun from classic rock and pop to country, dance, Latin, R&B, funk, disco, golden oldies and even more …

For more information on the festival, please visit www.bananasplitfestival.com .

