Goin’ Lickety Split and goin’ bananas

Wilmington Rotary’s Jack Powell recognizes Richard and Gretchen James prior to the start of the Heather’s Hope Lickety Split 5K event, named for the James’ late daughter Heather.


Tom Barr | News Journal

Shirtless runners lead the way at the start of the race.


Tom Barr | News Journal

More runners and walkers (and strollers) start the event.


Tom Barr | News Journal

The event had its fair share of four-legged walkers.


Tom Barr | News Journal

Participants get registered prior to the 5K run/walk.


Tom Barr | News Journal

Forrest Gump (a.k.a. Eric Guindon) gets warmed up for the race.


Tom Barr | News Journal

The skies cleared Saturday morning for the annual Heather’s Hope Lickety Split 5K run/walk to kick off the Banana Split Festival in Wilmington presented by the Wilmington Rotary Clubs. The run/walk raises funds for diabetes care in Clinton County and beyond. Shown, runners and walkers get the event started. The festival continues all day and evening Saturday.


Tom Barr | News Journal

