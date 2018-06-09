Goin’ Lickety Split and goin’ bananas

Wilmington Rotary’s Jack Powell recognizes Richard and Gretchen James prior to the start of the Heather’s Hope Lickety Split 5K event, named for the James’ late daughter Heather.

Shirtless runners lead the way at the start of the race.

More runners and walkers (and strollers) start the event.

The event had its fair share of four-legged walkers.

Participants get registered prior to the 5K run/walk.

Forrest Gump (a.k.a. Eric Guindon) gets warmed up for the race.

The skies cleared Saturday morning for the annual Heather’s Hope Lickety Split 5K run/walk to kick off the Banana Split Festival in Wilmington presented by the Wilmington Rotary Clubs. The run/walk raises funds for diabetes care in Clinton County and beyond. Shown, runners and walkers get the event started.

Leadership Clinton Class of ‘18 members participated in a great event and in support of one of their own at the Heather’s Hope Lickety Split 5K run/walk to kick off the Banana Split Festival Saturday. From left are Carrie Zeigler, Pam McCoy (and Suki), Tom Barr, Kristi Fickert, Dan Evers, Kelsey Swindler and husband Eric Guindon, and Richard and Gretchen James, whose late daughter Heather is the namesake of the event. Richard is a 2018 Leadership Clinton graduate.