Blan police: ‘Astronaut’ charged with O.V.I.

BLANCHESTER — A Williamsburg, Ohio man faces an O.V.I charge after Blanchester police said he took a wild ride.

At around 10 p.m. Friday police were called to the Kroger grocery at 1001 E. Cherry St. on a report of an impaired driver in a yellow SUV, according to Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

He said officers found the car in the Kroger parking lot with minor front-end damage, and there was one person in the car, the driver, identified as Kenneth Tedrick, 46, of Williamsburg.

“Witnesses were interviewed at the scene, and stated Tedrick drove into the ditch along East Cherry Street, struck a utility pole, then drove across a sidewalk, through a field, and into the parking lot, striking the curbs as he drove in the lot,” said Reinbolt.

“One of the witnesses said he stopped to help Tedrick when he struck the pole, and that Tedrick informed him that he was an astronaut,” Reinbolt added.

Officers detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on Tedrick, said Reinbolt, adding that Tedrick refused to perform any field tests and demanded to speak to his attorney.

He was charged with O.V.I. and taken to the Clinton County Jail, Reinbolt said.

The driver’s path, according to Blanchester police. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_tedrick-path.jpg The driver’s path, according to Blanchester police. Blanchester PD photos Tedrick https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_Tedrick.jpg Tedrick Blanchester PD photos The driver’s vehicle. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_tedrick-car.jpeg The driver’s vehicle. Blanchester PD photos