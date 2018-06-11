LOCAL BRIEFS

Pollinator Scavenger Hunt slated

OSU Extension and Clinton County Master Gardeners are presenting, for the third year, Clinton County’s Pollinator Scavenger Hunt 2018.

For 11 days — June 15-25 — you can hunt and collect pollinator stickers from local participating businesses.

Start your hunt off by collecting a Pollinator booklet at the Wilmington Library or Clinton County Extension office. These will have the list of participating businesses to visit and show stickers to collect. From there collect as many pollinator stickers as you can within 11 days.

If you collect them all, be one of the first 35 to get your Pollinator Garden Explorer Kit at the OSU Extension office, from 1-4 p.m. This includes but is not limited to a t-shirt (child sizes, M-L), pollinator identification booklet, bug catcher and seeds. Have fun learning about our pollinators. For more information call 937- 382-0901.

Race returns to Blanchester

The 37th edition of the Race Across America (RAAM) will once again go through Blanchester, this year between June 18 and June 23.

The RAAM is a 3,000-mile bicycle race from Oceanside, Ca. to Annapolis, Md. When racers stop at the timing station in Blanchester they will have already raced 2,400 miles. This year there are 22 countries represented with 28 teams racing and 34 solo racers.

The local timing station will once again be set up at the McDonald’s in Blanchester. It will be manned 24/7 so everyone is invited to come out and support the racers, crew and volunteers.

To donate to the timing station, email John McFaddin at jmmcfaddin@hotmail.com or wife Amy at amy43160@yahoo.com, or call or text 937-728-4055 or 937-728-4071.

You can follow the race at www.raceacrossamerica.org.

Students earn Capital honors

Capital University announced that Chad Davis of Wilmington was named to the President’s List for the spring 2017 semester with a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Daniel Andrews of Wilmington was named to the Provost’s List with a grade point average of at least 3.70.

Sarah Fryman of Wilmington was named to the Dean’s List with a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Wolf earns Edinboro honor

Chayse Wolf of Wilmington placed on the dean’s list for the spring semester at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania.