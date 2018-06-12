CM, EC students earn D.A.R.E. scholarships

Clinton County Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. and his staff recently presented the 2018 Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) Scholarships to Ashleigh Taylor from Clinton-Massie School District and Logan Kelly from East Clinton School District.

Each year the Sheriff’s Office presents a $1,000 D.A.R.E. scholarship to one student from each school district that participates in the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. The money for these scholarships is generated from the arrest and conviction of local drug dealers.

“We feel it is important to assist our youth in reaching their educational goals. Using funds forfeited as a result of a destructive lifestyle and turning them into a positive for these deserving students is a great investment in their future,” Fizer said.

Taylor will be attending Wright State University, majoring in the Social Work.

Kelly will be attending Miami University, majoring in Computer Engineering.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office wishes both Ashleigh and Logan great success in achieving their educational goals.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_dare.jpg