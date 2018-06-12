WHS’ Fryman earns statewide award

The Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) recently recognized 82 of Ohio’s top students from across the state during the 29th Annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Awards Program, named in honor of Ohio’s 31st State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The award was established in 1989 by OESCA to promote and recognize outstanding student leaders for their academic achievement and service to their school and communities. One senior from each county in Ohio is eligible to receive this honor.

Heather Fryman, a senior at Wilmington High School, was selected as the Clinton County winner from the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center.

“Over the last 29 years, OESCA has recognized over 2,000 scholars and student leaders during this event,” said Beth Justice, Southern Ohio ESC Superintendent. “We wish Heather great success as she pursues her studies at the college level.”

Heather is ranked in the top 10 of her class and plans to attend Capital University where she will major in biology and Spanish. Her long-term goals are to attend medical or optometry school and work in the area of pediatrics.

Heather is known throughout her school community as an athlete, musician, scholar, and student leader.

Throughout high school, Heather has been a member of basketball, golf, track, and cross country teams.

Additionally, she has held membership in the National Honor Society, Interact and Boo Radley clubs, participated in various volunteer programs including, in part, Break for Breakfast, God’s Work, Our Hands, and 30 Hour Famine. She has also participated in mission trips to Niagara Falls and Belize.

Heather is also active in her community. She is a member of the Faith Lutheran Church Choir, Community Choir, and has participated in job shadowing opportunities at Cincinnati and Denver Children’s Hospitals.

She has also been called upon to serve in leadership roles such as secretary, treasurer, media manager, and co-captain and team captain in many of the school and community organizations in which she is a member.

Heather has been recognized with several honors and awards including, in part, membership in the Phi Delta Sigma Academic Fraternity, Varsity Golf Hurricane Award, and National Merit Scholarship Commended Student.

Heather is the daughter of Jeff and June Fryman.

Information for this article was provided by Diana Miller, who coordinates communications for the SOESC.

From left are: Beth Justice, Superintendent of the SOESC; award recipient Heather Fryman; and Chris Keylor, 2018 Chairperson from the Ohio Education Service Center Association. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_Fryman-Heather-picture.jpg From left are: Beth Justice, Superintendent of the SOESC; award recipient Heather Fryman; and Chris Keylor, 2018 Chairperson from the Ohio Education Service Center Association. Courtesy photo