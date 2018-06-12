Fugate earns TSC essay honor

Tractor Supply Company’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour will celebrate more than 100 4-H and FFA youth through its annual “Great Neighbor” Essay Contest. This year’s competition encouraged youth to submit a short essay detailing how a memorable 4-H or FFA experience has influenced their development as a great neighbor in their community.

Local winners will be honored during a special ceremony at the Tractor Supply booth at the Pickaway County Fair on Saturday, June 23 at 2 p.m. In addition to a commemorative plaque, winners will walk away with a special Tractor Supply gift pack.

The students being acknowledged are Hailey Fugate of Wilmington, Cherokee Barnett of Stoutsville, Mikala Binkley of Circleville, Emma Black of Ashville, and Kylie McIntyre of Circleville.

In addition to the ceremony on June 23, the traveling exhibit will give fairgoers the opportunity to experience the excitement of “Life Out Here” through a variety of entertainment options, including music, interactive games and ways to win prizes. Attendees will have the chance to test their abilities on a strength game, have their free photo taken on a bucking bull, race to “feed the animals” in a bean bag toss, take home huge prizes and participate in fun, educational activities.

To view the complete list of state and county fair stops and corresponding dates, please visit TractorSupply.com/FairTour. To stay up to date on the “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour, follow Tractor Supply Company on Facebook.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_Hailey-Fugate.jpg