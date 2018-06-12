Hadley road closed for emergency culvert replacement

Hadley Road closed

ADAMS TWP. — Hadley Road is currently closed for an emergency culvert replacement, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This culvert is located between Doster Road and Lebanon Road in Adams Township.

The last address accessible from the north (Doster Road) is 242 Hadley Road. The last address accessible from the south (Lebanon Road) is 106 Hadley Road.

There currently is no estimated date for the roadway to re-open.

Lewis earns Siena honor

Alyssa Lewis of Wilmington has been named to the Siena College (Loudonville, N.Y.) dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester for a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.89.