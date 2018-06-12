WPD: Thefts and several bizarre incidents

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 10:57 a.m. on June 4, a 35-year-old male reported a pair of gym shoes, valued at $120, was stolen from the front porch of his residence at the 100 block of West Sugartree Street. According to the report, the victim had installed a surveillance camera and he gave the video to the officer. The suspect is described as a white male with tattoos on his right shoulder.

• At 9:52 a.m. on June 5, a 62-year-old female reported her red push mower was stolen from her son’s residence at the 400 block of Marlena Drive.

• At 1:46 p.m. on June 5, police responded to a single-vehicle accident at the 700 block of North Nelson Avenue. According to the report, a red 1995 Chevrolet 3500 had run off the roadway, overturning and dumping a load of gravel into the adjacent soybean field. The operator, a 20-year-old male, stated he looked down to take a drink and when he looked up the truck was off the road heading into the ditch. The driver was cited for failure to control due to damages on the pavement and field.

• Police responded to a report of a male suspect menacing another male with a gun at the 100 block of South South Street at 7 p.m. on June 5. According to the report, a 31-year-old male advised a 38-year-old male who lived in the same apartment building threatened him with a BB gun — he advised he didn’t know it was a BB gun at the time. The victim said he tried to get the victim to come down and speak with him about an alleged call to children services being made about his sister, who lives with the victim. Police looked at a text conversation between the two where the suspect made threats to the victim. Police attempted to make contact with the suspect but he would not answer his door. A warrant for the suspect’s arrest was requested by the court.

• At 8:56 a.m. on June 5, police responded to the 100 block of Woodland Drive on the report of a disorderly male. According to the report, officers spoke with two males, ages 47 and 78, who advised that a 40-year-old male accused the 47-year-old of stealing his phone. The 47-year-old said the suspect hit him in his right shoulder but was not injured. The victim said he was taking the 78-year-old, who resides with the suspect, to his house for the evening. The suspect said they were free to go. The suspect suddenly became irate, screaming and yelling obscenities at the victim. An officer warned him for disorderly but the suspect continued to yell and curse at the victim. The suspect was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

• At 12:52 a.m. on June 7, police responded to the 400 block of Florence Avenue on the report of a male subject who appeared to be under the influence. The caller said they pulled into Florence Avenue and the subject came up to his truck window, appeared to be taking pictures and holding a lighter. Police located the male who gave his last name and said he lived on Forest Lake Drive. He also said he lived in Port Williams, Xenia, and Dayton. He also told police “he had fought in the Civil War, discovered Mercury (the element), had been to several other countries and other confusing things” and “he had recently talked to people that had died many years ago.” Dispatch was unable to find anyone with the subject’s last name who lived on Forest Lake Drive. He told authorities the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office had taken him to Clinton Memorial Hospital earlier that day and he was later discharged. Dispatch said the Sheriff’s Office hadn’t taken anyone to CMH that day that match the subject’s description. Officers ended up taking the subject to CMH.

• At 1:50 a.m. on June 7, police assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on West Locust Street. The trooper told the responding officer that he could detect an odor of marijuana in the vehicle. The officer also detected a marijuana odor and when the passenger, a 49-year-old male, was removed from the vehicle along with a dog, caps containing white powder were seen in plain view on the side of the passenger’s seat. No other contraband was located in the vehicle. The officer assisted the trooper by transporting the passenger and the dog to the patrol post without incident.

• At 8:23 p.m. on June 7, police received reports of a shirtless white male who was “covered in tattoos” and had no hair being disruptive. The first report came in saying he was walking east on Rombach Avenue going in and out of the roadway swinging what appeared to be a broomstick at passing cars. At 8:27 p.m. the subject was reported by a nearby gas station. The subject, a 32-year-old male from Wapwallopen, Pennsylvania, was advised to stay out of the road by police. At 9:13 p.m., police received another report that the male was by the golf course on Rombach Avenue harassing people. The officer was advised “(the subject) was talking out of his mind” and was swinging a broom around. Officers spoke with him and he said, “He was just looking at the clouds.” He also kept touching the ground and say “it needed to rain, because it was very dry.” Police got in contact with the subject’s father who said the subject was in town visiting his mother and that he needed to get to the VA. Police were able to get the subject to CMH.

• At 1:47 p.m. on June 8, a 62-year-old female reported a breaking and entering at her residence on the 1100 block of Brownberry Driver. Items stolen include a tricycle from 1983, a 4-foot end table with white knobs, trash cans with toys and blankets, storage containers, a memory foam mattress topper, and a push broom.

• Emergency services responded to the 100 block of Doan Street on a report of a heroin overdose at 7:46 p.m. on June 8. A female subject was found not breathing. Authorities seized two bundles and a bag of powder.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_WPD-Badge-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574