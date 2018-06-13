Blan library is rockin’ summer reading

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Public Library has several upcoming free summer reading programs.

Local romance author Caroline Walken will discuss her latest book, “Nowhere on the Map”, at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 19.

The novel is Walken’s third, following “Ell’s Double Down” and “Reggie’s No Limit.” Along with discussing her book, Walken will speak about what it is like to be an independently published author.

She lives on a small farm near Blanchester with her husband, horses and dogs.

The program is the first of two by local authors to help the library celebrate “Libraries Rock!,” the Adult Summer Reading Program.

Christian Bussler, author of “No Tougher Duty, No Greater Honor: A Memoir of a Mortuary Affairs Marine”, will discuss and sign copies of his book at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 17.

Also, adults have until June 23 to get their entries in for the first of three prize drawings of the summer. All participants will be entered in the grand prize drawing on Aug. 4 for a Boom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker. Three runners-up each receive $50 store gift cards.

“Libraries Rock!” for children and teens also this summer. The library will continue to hold its Family Fun Fridays through July. The library hosts a program each Friday afternoon appropriate for all ages. Musician-comedian-storyteller Zak Morgan visits the library at 2 p.m. Friday, followed by an ECHO Bats program featuring live bats at 2 p.m. Friday, June 22.

It is not too late to register for the Summer Reading Program. Newborns through 17-year-olds may register for free to receive prizes for reading (or being read to) through July 31. Registration also is required to attend the hands-on programs offered throughout the summer. Visit the library to pick up your registration bag.

For more information, visit or call the library at 937-783-3585.

Local authors to be featured