ECMS educator honored by Legion

Nancy Reeves of East Clinton Middle School was recognized as the American Legion 4th District Teacher of the Year. Presenting the award is 4th District Americanism Chairman Jean Wilson. Nancy was previously recognized as American Legion Post 49 Teacher of the Year.

Nancy Reeves of East Clinton Middle School was recognized as the American Legion 4th District Teacher of the Year. Presenting the award is 4th District Americanism Chairman Jean Wilson. Nancy was previously recognized as American Legion Post 49 Teacher of the Year.