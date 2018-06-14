Wilmington City Schools’ summer lunch program in its 5th year

For the fifth year, Wilmington City Schools (WCS) is offering lunch free of charge this summer to all children 18 and younger in the community, regardless of household income. The meal service is weekdays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wilmington Middle School cafeteria (except the Fourth of July). For adults, a meal is $3. For daily menus, please visit the WCS website and under the Departments tab click on Food Service. Getting lunches Thursday are, from front, Noah Logan, 8, mother Maria Logan, and Lily Logan, 6.

For the fifth year, Wilmington City Schools (WCS) is offering lunch free of charge this summer to all children 18 and younger in the community, regardless of household income. The meal service is weekdays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wilmington Middle School cafeteria (except the Fourth of July). For adults, a meal is $3. For daily menus, please visit the WCS website and under the Departments tab click on Food Service. Getting lunches Thursday are, from front, Noah Logan, 8, mother Maria Logan, and Lily Logan, 6. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_lunch.jpg For the fifth year, Wilmington City Schools (WCS) is offering lunch free of charge this summer to all children 18 and younger in the community, regardless of household income. The meal service is weekdays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wilmington Middle School cafeteria (except the Fourth of July). For adults, a meal is $3. For daily menus, please visit the WCS website and under the Departments tab click on Food Service. Getting lunches Thursday are, from front, Noah Logan, 8, mother Maria Logan, and Lily Logan, 6. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal