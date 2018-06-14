3rd Friday: Come Party at the Mural

WILMINGTON — It’s time to party downtown.

Summertime is time for the monthly Third Friday Party at the Mural 6-11 p.m. Friday, June 15.

This outdoor party celebrates summer in Wilmington every third Friday, June through September.

Enjoy live music, food truck cuisine and your favorite cold beverages.

Six food trucks will be onsite Friday night for you to feast on their barbecue, smoothies, steak and gravy sandwiches, taco salads, Kona Ice, homemade pies and sweet treats and more.

The band Connections — with local resident Chip Murdock — takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

There’s also a classic car cruise-in on Mulberry Street.

”We’re so excited to begin the Mural Party season,” said Main Street Wilmington Executive Co-Director Darcy Reynolds.

“A truly unique summer is planned for Wilmington – particularly the downtown. We hope our regular party-goers return and new visitors make the downtown a destination. There is a lot going on in Wilmington in 2018.”

For more information, visit www.mainstreetwilmington.com.