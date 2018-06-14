MARTINSVILLE — The 10th annual Summer Solstice Lavender Festival is this Saturday and Sunday at Peaceful Acres Lavender Farm on Martinsville Road in Clinton County.

“Come join us for a weekend of making memories, connecting to nature, and of course, all things lavender. As we pull it back in, our goal is to maintain the integrity of a small lavender farm festival, not bigger or better,” said a festival organizer.

There will be a variety of vendors in Lavenderville, including Jen’s Uptown Deli from Wilmington back again with lavender food, and La Terza Coffee will be serving lavender latte. Hand craft vendors will also be in abundance.

Festival times are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 16, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 17.

There will be music throughout the day Saturday by Jamaican-American violinist Preston Bell Charles III. He returns Sunday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

From Cincinnati, Charles plays indie/jam band, folk, experimental, bluegrass and jazz.

Throughout the day on Saturday, parrots will be on the grounds, located under the willow trees.

On Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m., Cool Critters Outreach will be bringing snakes, lizards, insects, tortoises and maybe a few furry animals for a fun, hands-on learning experience.

On both days you can visit Mesa’s critter tent with all his reptile friends. Meet his bearded dragon named Milo, ball python named Basil, Penny the tortoise, water turtles, tarantula, and lizards.

Admission is free, with Peaceful Acres Farm field parking available by suggested donation. Parking management and all proceeds go to The Good Shepherd Ministries of Dayton to help individuals in recovery. Paid parking will be available on nearby farms.

Peaceful Acres Lavender Farm is located at 2387 Martinsville Road.

Adam Battle and Sophia Feller came from Dayton to attend the 2017 Summer Solstice Lavender Festival at Peaceful Acres Lavender Farm on Martinsville Road in Clinton County. They elected to pick their own lavender as part of the experience.