CVB, WEC speak to Rotary

WILMINGTON — Susan Valentine Scott, Executive Director of the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Erin McMurry, Sales Coordinator of the World Equestrian Center, recently spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Mondays at Damon’s restaurant.

Valentine-Scott said the CVB is funded by the “bed tax”, and although they work with the chamber of commerce, they have a different mission and target audience than the chamber.

Clinton County has many things to see and many reasons to visit the region. The CVB is initiating a rebranding project and will be rolling that out in the coming months.

She also said the CVB is working with Main Street and the Murphy Theatre on the Murphy 100 Celebration coming up in July. First Friday events are also still a feature this summer.

McMurry, who recently joined the board of the CVB, stated the World Equestrian Center has a 13-week circuit that runs in the winter. Summertime is not as busy, however, there are only about four to six weeks each year when the facility is not busy.

Admission to the shows is free to the public, and McMurry encourages community members to attend a show.

One of the shows in July is sold out, meaning all 900 stalls are booked. Generally, they estimate three people attending per horse, so an estimated 1,800 people will be in for that show.

McMurry also stated the World Equestrian Center has 36 cabins onsite and several mobile homes for accommodations.

From left are Bob Schaad, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club; Susan Valentine-Scott, Executive Director of the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau; and Erin McMurry, Sales Coordinator of the World Equestrian Center. Courtesy photo