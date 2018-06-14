Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Cowan Lake Commissary, 1756 Osborn Road, Wilmington, June 4. Observed use of hand sanitizer between tasks (before putting on gloves). When changing tasks, hands must be washed at hand sink before putting on gloves to handle food. Food handler was not wearing hair restraint. Bulk loose candy for sale missing resale labels (Smarties, Tootsie Rolls, etc.). Lowe’s bucket used for transporting ice from ice machine to soda fountain machine. Household crockpot used to hold sausage gravy. Light bulbs non-working in two reach-in freezers. Fan in kitchen has dust accumulation. Reach-in cooler has food splatter in unit. Corrected. Fly swatter stored next to icemaking machine. Broom and Swiffer stored in different corners of kitchen. Debris, wrappers, etc. observed under shelving in stockroom. Old freezer stored in stockroom. Storage space is unorganized in ice cream freezer storage building. Keys found stored on top of microwave. Cove trim missing near ice cream freezer in kitchen.

Critical: Sausage gravy 46°F, hot dogs 44°F (reach-in cooler); must be kept cold at 41°F or less. Product found expired and/or not labeled correctly: Sausage May 20, mushrooms May 24, pepperoni May 25, pepperoni labeled as pizza sauce, etc. Spray bottle with cleaner missing label. (Labeled and corrected.)

Follow-up: June 20.

• Wilmington Middle School, 275 Thorne Ave., Wilmington, June 5. Follow-up. Large accumulation of ice on boxes of both freezers. Large accumulation of ice on condenser unit in high school freezer. Middle school freezer door has notch out of the side and is not closing evenly. Work tables have rusted shelves and are covered with paper. Floors between oven and stove are dirty. Floor coming up around floor drain in middle school. Cove molding coming off orange wall.

• Burger King, 1607 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, June 1. Follow-up #2. Burger reach-in sliding-door freezer door handle holes are not sealed. Walk-in freezer (specialty) has food debris on floor/mat.

Critical: Heat treatment data not fully available. Must be able to display length of time since last heat treatment cycle at 150°F or above. Logs are unavailable.

Follow-up: To be determined.

• Dairy Queen, 1093 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, June 5. Follow-up. Six previous violations corrected. Thank you! There is ice accumulation on condenser line of walk-in freezer. There is water dripping on black tub of walk-in cooler.

Follow-up: Approx. July 3.

• Wilmington Plaza Cinemas, 1275 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, June 5. Critical: Inside edge of ice machine had some pink residue on it.

• Wilmington Nursing & Rehab, 75 Hale St., Wilmington, June 5. Walls in kitchen were dirty with splash. Wall beside ice machine is dirty with plash. Walls and ceilings in dry storage need repaired. Cove molding missing in kitchen/dry storage. Ceiling paint peeling in kitchen over steam table. Mop sink has been moved and no faucet currently at new site. Mop sink currently not working. Mop sink scheduled to be repaired next week.

• Subway, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina, June 7. Follow-up. No employee at this facility is Level 2 certified in food safety. Seal in walk-in freezer door is broken. There is ice accumulation on shelving of walk-in freezer. Seal around 3-compartment sink is dirty.

•Holiday Inn Express, 155 Holiday Drive, Wilmington, June 7. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

