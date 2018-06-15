Another sign of (almost) summertime in Wilmington got underway Friday evening as families enjoyed the year’s first Third Friday Party at the Mural. Locals enjoyed the wares of six food trucks, cold beverages and snacks and sweets, classic cars and sounds of the band Connections. For more photos, visit www.wnewsj.com. For more information on Third Friday events as well as other upcoming downtown festivities, visit www.mainstreetwilmington.com.

Smiles and sunshine were in order early Friday evening.

Randy Riley and Michael Allbright capably man the beer booth.

Denim Arrasmith serves customers while Marty Beaugard mans the barbecue and fixin’s in the Beaugard’s Southern Bar “B” Que food truck.

Dancers of all ages connected to the sounds of Connections.

Connections entertains the crowd.

The curb was just the spot for dinner for this young family.

