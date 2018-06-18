Port talks progress to AM Rotary

Executive Director of the Clinton County Port Authority, Dan Evers, recently presented economic updates and shared encouraging statistics about the progress at the Wilmington Air Park to the Wilmington AM Rotary Club, which meets at the General Denver at 7 a.m. on Fridays. Evers highlighted general operations and budgeting of the air park, which is operated by the Clinton County Port Authority. He outlined the strategic plan for real estate re-development and future opportunities coming to the air park and to Wilmington and the community. Evers, left is shown with Fadi Al-Ghawi, Rotary Sergeant at Arms.

