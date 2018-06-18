Fire destroys motorhome

A motorhome headed toward Blanchester on Friday afternoon experienced a mechanical malfunction and caught on fire.

Michael Feyerabend of near Goshen was driving his motorhome east on State Route 28, just west of Blanchester, when he noticed the engine sputtering and pulled off the main highway on to Jackson-Runyan Road, according to Harlan Twp. Fire Chief Andy Mitten.

“As he slowed down he noticed smoke and then flames coming from the engine compartment,” said Mitten. “He stopped and got his fire extinguisher and attempted to extinguish the fire, but to no avail.

“The fuel tank had just been filled and eventually the burning gasoline quickly spread as a fireball, out the right side of the motorhome,” Mitten said.

The Harlan Township Fire Department was dispatched and extinguished the fire, but the vehicle was extensively damaged.

Blanchester EMS and Wayne Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.

There were no injuries.

Harlan firefighter Brandon Bucksath with the hose line preparing to extinguish the fire. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_motor-home-fire.jpg Harlan firefighter Brandon Bucksath with the hose line preparing to extinguish the fire. Courtesy photo | Harlan Twp. FD