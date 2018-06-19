WHS grad Krause awarded scholarship honoring late veteran Harris

WILMINGTON — Recent Wilmington High School graduate Stephen Krause was awarded the Randall J. Harris Scholarship in graduation ceremonies this spring. Krause will be attending Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

He finished in the top 10 in his class and was second-team all-state his senior year in baseball — a sport he will continue to play in college. His parents are Paul and Melissa Krause.

Randall James (Randy) Harris, a 1971 graduate of WHS, was a staff sergeant for the United States Army who was killed in a non-hostile, peace-time incident in Honduras on June 13, 1987 at the age of 34.

Harris was shot by a Honduran solider while on duty at the Palmerola Air Base, which was used to stage training exercises for about 1,200 U.S. regular, reserve and National Guard forces. Ironically, Harris was killed on the nine-year anniversary of beginning his military career at Fort McClellan, Ala.

The Harris scholarship is awarded annually to a WHS senior whose qualifications include being in the upper third of the graduating class; one who exhibits positive attributes of leadership, service and character; and someone who may or may not demonstrate financial need.

Contributions to the fund can be made to the scholarship in care of the Clinton County Foundation, PO Box 831, Wilmington, OH 45177.

