After hours, celebration set at SSCC

WILMINGTON — Southern State Community College invites you to a celebration honoring the retirement of John Joy, director of North Campus and Dean of Workforce Development, 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 28. The North Campus is located at 1850 Davids Drive, Wilmington.

Also, meet members of the Southern State team who will be new to North Campus and Workforce Development.

This event will be held in conjunction with a Business After Hours, organized by the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. Guests are encouraged to make new contacts, renew acquaintances, and exchange business information. No RSVP needed — this event is free and open to the public.

For more for information, contact 937-393-3431 x2624.

