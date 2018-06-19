Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Alkermes, 265 Olinger Circle, Wilmington, June 14. There was food on trays and in boxes on floor of walk-in freezer. Salad bar: Checked air temperature of unit under containers of food at 65°F-49°F. Please check temperature of foods and unit regularly to ensure it is holding food at proper temperature. Plastic items, napkins, mustard packages, etc. on floor in dry storage room. Wall/caulking behind spray-off sink has some mildew growth.

Critical: On the salad bar: Ham 54°F, chicken 62°F, melon 53°F, ham salad 47°F, potato salad 47°F, orzo salad 47°F. On the cart in the kitchen: Beef 62°F, chicken 52°F. In 2-door reach-in cooler in kitchen: Turkey 52°F and shredded cheese 53°F. Strawberry preserves in dry storage opened, label states refrigerate after opening. All TCS foods must be kept cold at 41°F or below to help reduce bacterial growth. Manager had food removed from salad bar and put back in walk-in cooler to chill prior to serving.

Follow-up: Approx. July 19.

• The Corner Market, 10 Main St., Clarksville, June 12. Open container of ice cream with no lid in walk-in freezer. Walk-in freezer door not closing properly, must be pushed closed. Bottom of walk-in freezer door catching on floor as it closes. Water standing in bottom of pizza prep cooler. 2-door True cooler along wall not working. Trash on floor of walk-in cooler. Personal items stored on prep table in kitchen (keys, food, etc.)

Critical: Metal bowl containing chicken pieces stored in box on top of chicken pieces. Hoagies and chicken were not dated in the bottom of the pizza prep cooler. “Just Right Spice” on pizza prep cooler and in dry storage area, the package states must “keep refrigerated.”

Follow-up: Approx. July 17.

• Champions in the Making, 333 Clinton St., Wilmington, June 13. Critical: Bags (Ziploc) with canned peaches, shredded lettuce and salad mix missing date marks. Bottles of bleach and floor cleaner stored on top of reach-in cooler.

Thermometer nonworking in infant refrigerator. Exterior basement door was propped open. Observed flies in kitchen. (Maintenance crew was using entry/exit door to get water for outside concrete work.) Doors of restroom were open (missing self-closers). Lid missing on trash receptacle in women’s restroom. Level 2 certificate unavailable.

• Paddock Club, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington, June 14. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you.

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, June 13. Follow-up. Six previous violations have been corrected. Thank you! Sink faucet at 3-compartment sink is leaking.

• South Street Wine Cellar, 64 Main St., Wilmington, June 13. New light fixture installed above 3-sink. Only non-TCS foods may be handled at Class 2 license level. No other concerns at time of visit.

• New Vienna 1st Stop, 101 N. South St., New Vienna, June 13. Follow-up #3. Two previous violations corrected. Bottom door and/or seal of reach-in cooler damaged. Kitchen unit door has holes/not sealed. Light bulb nonworking in dry storage area.

• Laurels of Blanchester, 839 E. Cherry St., Blanchester, June 13. Seal around the walk-in cooler door was dirty with some mildew on the seal.

• Subway, 657 W. Main St., Blanchester, June 13. Everything looks good! Thank you. No violations at this time.

