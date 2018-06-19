CCSO reports: Suspected drugs discovered

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies responded to the 200 block of Old State Road in Clarksville at 3:03 p.m. on June 7 on a trespassing complaint. While on the scene, a bag of marijuana with suspectED methamphetamine was located.

• Deputies responded to the 1400 block of Starbuck Road in Wilmington on the report of shots being heard at 3:56 a.m. on June 9. The suspected vehicle and subjects were located. A firearm and a bag with a crystal substance were located.

• At 5:54 a.m. on June 13, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Shawnee Trace Road on a suspicious vehicle report. According to the report, deputies located narcotics in the suspect’s hands. The report does not list what type of narcotics were found.

• At 10 a.m. on June 9, deputies received a report of a concrete saw being stolen from the truck bed belonging to a Springboro company. The incident took place at the 100 block of E Street in Cuba.

• Deputies responded to the 5900 block of Cuba Road in Cuba at 12:16 p.m. on June 10, on the report of a breaking and entering. Deputies spoke with a 66-year-old Martinsville male who ownS the property and HE advised that unknown subject(s) pried open the back door and removed items from the abandoned house. The suspects also went into the detached garage and stole items from their also. The incident took place between noon on June 3 to the report date. The report lists a red AC/DC bug welder, three antique nesting tables, and a leather-bound set of Encyclopedia Britannica as stolen

• Deputies responded to the flea market on State Route 73 West at 2:25 p.m. on June 10 on the report of a physical altercation. The report lists a 41-year-old Wilmington male as the victim who had apparent minor injuries. The two suspects were acquaintances of the victim.

• At 3:38 p.m. on June 13, deputies responded to the 400 block of Oglesbee Road in Wilmington on the report of an abandoned boat and trailer. According to the report, the trailer and boat — 1982 16-Foot Bass Tracker 3 — was reported stolen and was recovered by authorities.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

