Garden club awards beauty

The Wilmington Garden Club recently recognized two beautifully landscaped properties in the city. The Residential Landscaping Award of 2018 belongs to Peggy Allen, of 311 Community Commons. Beautiful flowers, and seating for enjoying the color, surround her yard. The Community Landscaping Award of 2018 was given to Wilmington College. The campus continues to delight students and the community with colorful plantings throughout the year. The garden club appreciates the effort and many hours spent by the individuals who wish to make Wilmington beautiful.

