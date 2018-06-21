God and Country Rally at Mt. Olive CC

The Mt. Olive Church of Christ at 10021 Mad River Road, New Vienna will be holding a God and Country Rally Sunday, July 1starting at 10 a.m.

Activities will include:

10 a.m. — Zugg Family Singers in concert.

10:45 am. — Honoring of military branches of service members, both veterans and active service. There will also be a recognition of first-responders.

11:00 am. — Worship service with singing of patriotic songs and hymns.

11:30 am. — Message by Russel Lieb

12:00 pm. — A traditional picnic lunch along with games for the kids, and Paradise Ice will be serving their famous Hawaiian Shaved Ice.

The emcee for the event will be Ed Brown from the Mt. Olive Church of Christ.

Come and join in with this special celebration. All activities will be held outside, weather permitting. An indoor location is available on-site if needed.