WPD: Federal weapons charge for Wilmington man; domestic violence call leads to seizure of guns

WILMINGTON — A domestic violence dispatch led to a Wilmington man’s arrest on a federal weapons charge.

On May 20 the Wilmington Police Department dispatch received a call of an assault/domestic violence incident at 414 Darbyshire Drive, according to WPD Chief Detective Josh Riley.

Wilmington officers responded and during their investigation made contact with Alon Marquese Russell, 48. It was found that Russell was involved in the reported assault/domestic violence incident and that he had warrants for his arrest, Riley stated.

“Russell was not cooperative with the officers and resisted their attempts to arrest him,” Riley stated in a press release. “Once Russell was controlled and handcuffed, a search of a backpack he had been carrying revealed two loaded pistols.”

Russell is a convicted felon who is barred from possessing a firearm, Riley said. Russell was taken into custody on the warrants with additional charges of having concealed weapons (two counts – misdemeanor of the 1st degree) and weapons under disability (two counts – felony of the 3rd degree) were filed against him.

Russell was released on bond through the Clinton County Municipal Court.

“Due to Russell having a lengthy criminal history involving weapons cases and drug trafficking charges, the case against him was presented to Assistant United States Attorney Christy Muncy in Cincinnati,” said Riley. “Upon review it was determined that the incident would be placed before a federal grand jury.

“On June 6, Russell was indicted and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.”

On June 8 Russell was arrested on the federal indictment, Riley said, and he was turned over to federal authorities and is currently being held pending the completion of his court case.

“The Wilmington Police Department will use all available resources to combat gun crime, whether it’s vigorously pursuing prosecution locally or by partnering with federal authorities,” said Riley. “We take all crime seriously, but if it involves a firearm you will get special attention from our department.”

Regarding any other charges stemming from the May 20 incident, Wilmington police said those were dismissed, due to the federal case carrying a much stiffer possible penalty than local charges as well as because the alleged victim “wasn’t very cooperative.”

