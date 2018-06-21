Lions honor 2 members, install officers

WILMINGTON — At the Lions Club meeting on June 18 the club celebrated Charter Night, in observance of its 84-year history of service.

Officers for the new term of office were installed. Also, they had the ceremonial passing of the gavel by all the Past Presidents in attendance to the incoming Club President John Hibbs.

Special recognition was given to two Wilmington Lions, Susan Henry and Mike Ropp, who were presented with the prestigious Melvin Jones Awards.

Ohio Lions District 13 OH6 District Governor-elect Lydia Houser from the Mad River Lions Club addressed the club, sharing her goals and plans for her upcoming term of office. She then officiated with the officer installation ceremony.

Melvin Jones Award recipients for 2018 are, from left, Lions Susan Henry and Mike Robb. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_IMG_1036.jpg Melvin Jones Award recipients for 2018 are, from left, Lions Susan Henry and Mike Robb. Courtesy photos From left are DGe Lydia Houser, (partially hidden) President John Beireis, and Lion John Hibbs. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_100_5071.jpg From left are DGe Lydia Houser, (partially hidden) President John Beireis, and Lion John Hibbs. Courtesy photos Lions Club officers are, from left: Past President John Beireis, President John Hibbs, 1st Vice President Ryan Page, 2nd Vice President Nial Henry, Secretary Susan Henry, Treasurer PDG Gary De Fayette, Director Ben Dunn, Director Kathey Carroll, Director Jamie Knowles, Membership Kevin Kesterson, and Tail Twister Tony Davis. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_2018-2019-Club-Officers.jpg Lions Club officers are, from left: Past President John Beireis, President John Hibbs, 1st Vice President Ryan Page, 2nd Vice President Nial Henry, Secretary Susan Henry, Treasurer PDG Gary De Fayette, Director Ben Dunn, Director Kathey Carroll, Director Jamie Knowles, Membership Kevin Kesterson, and Tail Twister Tony Davis. Courtesy photos From left, Lion John Hibbs accepts the gavel from President John Beireis. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_100_5078.jpg From left, Lion John Hibbs accepts the gavel from President John Beireis. Courtesy photos