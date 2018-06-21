St. Columbkille Catholic Church at 73 N. Mulberry St. in Wilmington was founded in 1866. Mass is celebrated at 4 p.m. Saturday and at 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday, as well as at 9 a.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday. Communion Services are at 9 a.m. Tuesday. St. Columbkille Parish organizations include Knights of Columbus 3369, Right to Life, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, American Heritage Girls, Sacred Heart Sodality and more. For more information visit https://stcolumbkille.org/ .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_st-columbkille.jpg St. Columbkille Catholic Church at 73 N. Mulberry St. in Wilmington was founded in 1866. Mass is celebrated at 4 p.m. Saturday and at 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday, as well as at 9 a.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday. Communion Services are at 9 a.m. Tuesday. St. Columbkille Parish organizations include Knights of Columbus 3369, Right to Life, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, American Heritage Girls, Sacred Heart Sodality and more. For more information visit https://stcolumbkille.org/ . News Journal photo