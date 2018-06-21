Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following pled guilty or were found guilty between June 11 and June 15:

• Lucas Fahrubel, 24, of Clarksville, failure to comply, two counts of O.V.I., domestic violence, obstructing official business, sentenced to 720 days in jail (600 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 15, 2018 to June 14, 2019, fined $2,950, assessed $625 court costs.Fahrubel must take part in supervised probation, write a letter of apology to the arresting deputy and arresting officer, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse. If compliant, the court will suspend $750, vacate ALS, driving privileges granted effective June 25, 2018. Vehicle immobilized July 31, 2018 to Oct. 29, 2018. Additional charges of three counts of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, a third O.V.I., O.V.I.-suspension, a second domestic violence, resisting arrest, drug possession, and a marked lanes and traffic control device violations were dismissed.

• Morris Smith Jr., 32, of Clarksville, theft, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 360 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Smith must complete 40 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Robert Davis, 22, of Wilmington, telecommunication harassment, sentenced to 180 days in jail (170 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Davis must have no contact with the victim, shall commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Brian Napier, 53, of Blanchester, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 13, 2018 to June 12, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Napier must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, destroy operator’s license, and grant driving privileges effective June 25, 2018. ALS vacated. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Lindsey Adams Rogers of Wilmington, theft, dangerous drug possession, sentenced to 360 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $250 court costs. Adams Rogers must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, and reside outside Clinton County for two years. Additional charges of child endangerment and drug instrument possession were dismissed.

• Roger McClure, 38, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 10, 2018 to Jan. 9, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. McClure must complete supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, destroy operator’s license, vacate ALS, and grant driving privileges effective June 14, 2018. A no operator’s license, a seat belt violation, and a no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• Jessica Littler, 39, of Wilmington, trespassing, unauthorized use of property, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 150 days in jail (suspended), fined $450, assessed $375 court costs. The “unauthorized” charge was amended from a receiving stolen property charge. Littler must commit no further offenses for two years and must complete non-reporting probation. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Brandy Burton, 43, of Wilmington, attempted theft, drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 60 days in jail (30 days suspended), assessed $375 court costs. Burton must have no contact with the victim. Additional charges of drug instrument possession and disorderly conduct were dismissed.

• William Patrick, 21, of Pickerington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Patrick must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. A marijuana possession charge and a stop sign violation were dismissed.

• Nathan Bray, 29, illegal restraint, criminal trespass, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended). Bray must have no contact with the victim and shall not reside inside Clinton County.

• Ashley Hampton, 21, of Wilmington, reckless operation, stop sign violation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $550, assessed $250 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hampton must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A turn signal violation was dismissed.

• Padam Bhandari, 25, of Lexington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Bhandari must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention, and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I. charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

