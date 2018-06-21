Wilmington moves to prevent harmful backflows

WILMINGTON — Proposed legislation would make sure no company’s water system causes harm by backflowing into the city’s water system.

Wilmington City Council held the first reading of an ordinance amending section 927.19 of the City Codified Ordinance on backflow prevention devices at Thursday’s meeting.

This was done in relation to the Ancient Roots medical marijuana growing facility having their own cistern system.

“Our concern is that, in the city, they never connect their system with our water system so that we don’t risk any of their water backflowing into our treated water supply and being distributed to customers,” said Water Committee Chairperson Kelsey Swindler.

Swindler said Water Department Superintendent Rick Schaffer and Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker had worked together to strengthen the legislation to prevent backflow risks.

A part of this would include an inspection every 60 days so that there’s an opportunity to have someone out there onsite. While there they would charge Ancient Roots for the inspections and the company would be penalized if a violation were found.

This would apply to other businesses that would follow a similar practice.

“It’s very risky. Especially because they may add other things to their water for their own use. We would not want that to backflow into (the city’s water),” said Swindler.

Swindler expressed her appreciation to Shidaker and Schaffer for getting the legislation together quickly.

The next two readings will take place at the July 19 council meeting. The next meeting originally scheduled for July 5 was cancelled due to a light agenda.

