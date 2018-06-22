Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 11 and June 15:

• Harvey Hardrick Jr., 58, of Tomball, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hardrick must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of hit-skip and ACDA were dismissed.

• Jazlyn Jones, 20, of Martinsville, underage consumption, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs. Jones is to report to probation office upon release.

• Larry Derthick III, 63, of Cumming, O.V.I., sentenced to 30 days in jail (27 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 26, 2018 to Jan. 25, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Derthick must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. Driving privileges granted upon petition, operator’s license destroyed, ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I., D.U.I., and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Lindsey Riehle, 32, of Clarksville, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court cost. Riehle must have no contact with the property, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Thomas Jones II, 30, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an aggravated menacing charge. Jones must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Joshua Lelux, 31, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Lelux must complete eight hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and shall reside outside of Clinton County for at least two years.

• James Hubbard Jr., 37, of Sabina, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Daniel Ray, 32, of Latonia, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Ray must complete two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I.- under the influence and failure to control were dismissed.

• Cameron Jones, 20, of Wilmington, credit misuse, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $180, assessed $125 court costs. Jones must complete eight hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them.

• Phillip Bowling, 40, of Sabina, theft, driving under suspension, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $250 court costs. Bowling must take part in supervised probation, complete eight hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and pay $615 in restitution. Additional charges of criminal mischief and trespassing were dismissed.

• Tiffany Straight, 27, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Straight must write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them.

• Johnny Lawson, 37, of Hillsboro, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Jerry Harner Jr., 25, of New Vienna, disorderly conduct, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a resisting arrest charge. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial, reckless operation, receiving stolen property and traffic control devices violation were dismissed. A failure to comply case was transferred to Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

• Jessica Bevan, 18, of New Vienna, disorderly conduct, seat belt violation, fined $130, assessed $250 court costs. The charge was amended from a drug possession charge. A no brake lights violation was dismissed.

• David Grimes, 54, of Sabina, trespassing, assessed $125 court costs.

• Sheela Vallabhaneni, 43, of Mason, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Jameellah Robinson, 23, of Columbus, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Casey Daugherty, 20, of New Vienna, going 96 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Markham Woods Jr., 59, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a permitting drug abuse charge.

• James Marion, 57, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, assessed $125 court costs.

• Stephanie Martin, 35, of Midland, two counts of drug possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $250 court costs. Additional charges of two counts of driving under suspension-financial and driving under suspension-failing to reinstate were dismissed.

• McKale Stakely, 24, of Fairfield, going 90 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

