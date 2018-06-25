Boys State delegate at Kiwanis

Wilmington Kiwanis Club recently met and guest speaker was Brady Bauer, Ohio Buckeye Boys State Delegate who shared his week-long experience as an attorney, law director and city judge of the program at Miami University. Brady, who will be a senior at Hamilton Badin High School, is the son of Kiwanian Pam and Chad Bauer. The Wilmington Kiwanis Club sponsored Brady to Ohio Buckeye Boys State. Shown, Kiwanian Ruth Curtis presents Brady with a West Virginia Mountaineer Boys State t-shirt for speaking to the club about his Ohio Boys State experience.

