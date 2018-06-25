Golf for Habitat for Humanity

Don’t miss out on the Habitat for Humanity golf outing planned for Friday July 20. Majestic Springs is the venue and the luncheon starts at noon, with a start at 1 p.m.

The team of Bill Kassinos Sr., Dan Williams, Gary E. Stover III, and Randall Davis earned last year’s winning score of 51. They received rounds of golf for their first-place score.

This year’s first-place team will have the same winner’s prize at Majestic Springs.

A hole sponsorship is $125 and the team entry fee is $300.

This outing is critical to the group’s charitable efforts to build affordable secure housing in Clinton County. Golfers are assured of a great game of golf and the satisfaction of contributing to a local organization that ensures new homeowners solid affordable housing.

Many are mistaken that our Habitat gives away free homes. Deserving families and individuals who qualify for the program repay a no-interest loan to the Habitat for Humanity organization.

Most homes cost between $50,000 to $70,000 and homeowners have a mortgage. Most recently, our county organization celebrated their very first mortgage completion.

The homeowners’ payments combined with charitable contributions allow the group to continue to build new homes for the next deserving homeowner. The group is working on two new homes in Blanchester — this will be their 38 and 39 homes built.

The Habitat ReStore is open for business on Saturdays 9 am-2 pm and on Wednesdays 4- 7 p.m.

The Restore is located on 1032 Main Street near Houston’s Heating and Air Conditioning in Wilmington. The ReStore has new and gently used household, hardware, lawn and garden supplies and is manned by volunteers or partner families who help the organizations.

For more information about the outing, call Len Perkins at 937-382-3736 or Wendell Compton at 937-987-2355.