Art & Soul of downtown

From left, siblings Collin, Molly and Abigil Shankland got their faces painted by their mom, Michelle, at her booth during the Art & Soul Festival on Saturday in Wilmington. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com.

Joe Hanky sings some tunes during the Art & Soul Festival.

A funnel cake between friends Susan Smith, left, and Jennifer Ellis during Saturday’s Art & Soul Festival in Wilmington.

Even Mia the dog gets to enjoy the Art & Soul Festival on Saturday with her person, Tiffany Walls, in Wilmington.

Art & Soul Festival attendees await some lemonade and fried goodies from Southern Sisters on Saturday.

Carla, left, and Tiana Ford gets their fries prepped for consumption during the Art & Soul Festival on Saturday.

Art & Soul Festival vendor Nicolin Haines, left, chats with Wilmington High School’s art teacher Lauren Spires about his pottery on Saturday.